    Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


    Laurus Labs reported muted results for Q4FY22 with PAT marginally missing estimates. Management commentary on outlook for the Synthesis and FDF segments was encouraging, while the API segment’s performance is likely to normalise in FY23. Consequently, the management has retained its $1 billion revenue guidance for FY23. Citing the strong demand environment Laurus has revised its capex guidance upwards to Rs 2000-2500 crore spread over the next two years.


    Outlook


    At CMP, the stock trades at 24.8x/19.0x its FY23E/FY24E EPS, which provides ample headroom for expansion. we retain Buy recommendation with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:14 pm
