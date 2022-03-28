English
    Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 735: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated March 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 28, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


    Laurus is fortifying its position in FD and synthesis segments, strengthening its presence in non- ARV space and growing in new area of biologics, through Laurus Bio. Strong demand environment well complimented with capacity expansion would drive the growth ahead. Emerging opportunities from patent expiry of drugs in areas of anti-diabetes and cardiology offer significant potential for Laurus and could drive the growth in Other API’s as well as FD’s. Channel de-stocking in the ARV API’s is gradually easing out and normalization is likely by Q1FY23. Management interaction suggests towards a possible sequential improvement in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Laurus Labs (Laurus) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 735.

    At 14:12 hrs Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 592.10, up Rs 2.30, or 0.39 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 600.00 and an intraday low of Rs 585.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 106,011 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 134,730 shares, a decrease of -21.32 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.36 percent or Rs 14.25 at Rs 589.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 720.75 and 52-week low Rs 346.05 on 13 August, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.85 percent below its 52-week high and 71.1 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 31,817.05 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 02:14 pm
