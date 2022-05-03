English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs


    LAURUS delivered an in line 4QFY22. Sales revived across API/Formulations (FDF) after a subdued 3QFY22. Momentum in its Synthesis business remains strong, with another record breaking sales quarter in 4QFY22. It has scaled up its capex for FY23 and FY24 to cater to future growth across segments. The management remains confident of achieving its USD1b revenue target for FY23. - We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 2%/1.6% to factor in: a) higher revenue growth for the Synthesis/FDF business, b) reduced prices in the ARV segment, and c) greater raw material as well as Logistics cost.


    Outlook


    We continue to value LAURUS at 24x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR700. - We remain positive given its strong business outlook in the CDMO (Synthesis as well as Biotech) segment on the back of customer additions, geographical diversification, increased business from existing customers, and its product pipeline in the non-ARV segment. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.