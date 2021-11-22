Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 690: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs (LAURUS) has agreed to acquire a 26.6% stake in ImmunoACT for a consideration of INR460m, implying enterprise value of INR1.7b. ImmunoACT currently has four CAR-T cell molecules, with one of them undergoing clinical trials. CAR-T cell is a new therapy for Leukemia/Lymphoma, with USD1.5b in worldwide sales of five commercialized products. Given that ImmunoACT products are under development, the commercialization would be subject to a successful clinical outcome. However, this represents LAURUS' entry for a potential CDMO opportunity into a new therapy space over the next 4-5 years. We remain positive on LAURUS on the back of a scale-up in CDMO (Synthesis/Biologics), market share gains in the Non-ARV segment, and growth potential in the Non-ARV business. We continue to value LAURUS at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at Target Price of INR690. Maintain BUY.



Outlook

We expect a 21% earnings CAGR over FY21-23E, led by a 42%/30%/3% sales CAGR in the Synthesis/FDF/API segment and ~80bp margin expansion. We value LAURUS at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR690.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More