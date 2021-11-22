MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 690: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated November 21, 2021.

Broker Research
November 22, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs


Laurus Labs (LAURUS) has agreed to acquire a 26.6% stake in ImmunoACT for a consideration of INR460m, implying enterprise value of INR1.7b. ImmunoACT currently has four CAR-T cell molecules, with one of them undergoing clinical trials. CAR-T cell is a new therapy for Leukemia/Lymphoma, with USD1.5b in worldwide sales of five commercialized products. Given that ImmunoACT products are under development, the commercialization would be subject to a successful clinical outcome. However, this represents LAURUS' entry for a potential CDMO opportunity into a new therapy space over the next 4-5 years. We remain positive on LAURUS on the back of a scale-up in CDMO (Synthesis/Biologics), market share gains in the Non-ARV segment, and growth potential in the Non-ARV business. We continue to value LAURUS at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at Target Price of INR690. Maintain BUY.



Outlook


We expect a 21% earnings CAGR over FY21-23E, led by a 42%/30%/3% sales CAGR in the Synthesis/FDF/API segment and ~80bp margin expansion. We value LAURUS at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR690.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 22, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.