Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs operates in the segment of generic APIs & FDFs (formulations), custom synthesis and biotechnology. Major focus in APIs is on ARV, oncology and other APIs. It has 11 manufacturing units (six FDA approved sites) with 73 DMFs, 31 ANDAs filed (15 Para IV, 10 first to file) and 184 patents granted • Laurus acquired Richore Life Sciences to diversify in area of recombinant animal origin free products, enzymes as well as building biologics CDMO.



Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. Valued at Rs 690 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 26.5.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More