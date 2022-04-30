English
    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 690: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Laurus Labs


    Laurus Labs operates in the segment of generic APIs & FDFs (formulations), custom synthesis and biotechnology. Major focus in APIs is on ARV, oncology and other APIs. It has 11 manufacturing units (six FDA approved sites) with 73 DMFs, 31 ANDAs filed (15 Para IV, 10 first to file) and 184 patents granted • Laurus acquired Richore Life Sciences to diversify in area of recombinant animal origin free products, enzymes as well as building biologics CDMO.



    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. Valued at Rs 690 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 26.5.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 08:47 pm
