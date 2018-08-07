App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 552: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 552 in its research report dated 04 Aug 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs


Laurus Labs’ (LAURUS) revenue came in at INR5.3b (our estimate of INR5.5b), up 9.7% YoY. The ARV segment (69% of sales) grew 37% YoY and the Synthesis segment (10% of sales) grew 65% YoY, driving its overall revenue growth for the quarter. Additional business from finished dosages, which was very minimal in 1QFY18 also aided its growth for the quarter.


Outlook


We cut our EPS estimates by 23%/9% for FY19/FY20 to INR21/INR31 to factor in the increased raw material cost for 1HFY19 and delay in pick-up of the formulation business. Accordingly, we value LAURUS at 18x FY20E EPS of INR31 and arrive at a price target of INR552.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Buy #Laurus Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

