Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 552: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs’ (LAURUS) revenue came in at INR5.3b (our estimate of INR5.5b), up 9.7% YoY. The ARV segment (69% of sales) grew 37% YoY and the Synthesis segment (10% of sales) grew 65% YoY, driving its overall revenue growth for the quarter. Additional business from finished dosages, which was very minimal in 1QFY18 also aided its growth for the quarter.

Outlook

We cut our EPS estimates by 23%/9% for FY19/FY20 to INR21/INR31 to factor in the increased raw material cost for 1HFY19 and delay in pick-up of the formulation business. Accordingly, we value LAURUS at 18x FY20E EPS of INR31 and arrive at a price target of INR552.

