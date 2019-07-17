App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:27 PM IST

Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 515: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated July 15, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Laurus Labs


For Laurus Labs, FY19 was a landmark year in which it finally commenced ARV formulations (TLD) supplies to the Global Fund (GF) and has started to reap from the Rs 6-7bn investments made over the years for this segment. The company also turned around its EBITDA margin from 15% in 1QFY19 to 17% in 4QFY19 after facing severe price hikes (~60%) in a key raw material for the ARV API EMT, and partially overcoming it by way of backward integration and alternate sourcing. Overall, it achieved 11% YoY revenue growth, while APAT declined 32% driven by a 450bps contraction in EBITDA margin.


Outlook


We expect a 14/38/63% revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY19-21E (low base). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 515 (18x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:27 pm

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

