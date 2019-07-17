Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 515: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Laurus Labs

For Laurus Labs, FY19 was a landmark year in which it finally commenced ARV formulations (TLD) supplies to the Global Fund (GF) and has started to reap from the Rs 6-7bn investments made over the years for this segment. The company also turned around its EBITDA margin from 15% in 1QFY19 to 17% in 4QFY19 after facing severe price hikes (~60%) in a key raw material for the ARV API EMT, and partially overcoming it by way of backward integration and alternate sourcing. Overall, it achieved 11% YoY revenue growth, while APAT declined 32% driven by a 450bps contraction in EBITDA margin.

Outlook

We expect a 14/38/63% revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY19-21E (low base). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 515 (18x FY21E EPS).

