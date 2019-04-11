Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 470: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

We believe Laurus Labs is at the cusp of strong earnings growth over FY19-21E, led by increased traction in its formulation business and changed product mix in the API segment. The recently awarded formulation contracts provide enough scope for Laurus to break-even in FY20 and improve profitability. We expect headwinds in the ARV-API business due to lower offtake of Efavirenz, which should get offset by supply of newer molecules. Accordingly, we expect 69% CAGR in earnings over FY19-21E. We expect RoE to improve from 6% in FY19 to ~14% in FY21 due to improving operating leverage in the formulation business and strong traction in the synthesis business. We value Laurus at 18x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a target price of INR470. Resume BUY (earlier Under Review).

Outlook

We expect 69% earnings CAGR over FY19-21E to INR2.6b. We value Laurus at 18x 12M forward earnings (to factor in forward integration and strong growth in earnings) and arrive at a target price of INR470. We resume a Buy rating on the stock (earlier Under Review).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.