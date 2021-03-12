English
Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated March 10, 2021.

March 12, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


Formulations business on a strong footing to grow backed by opportunities in the US while diversification to non ARV areas – anti diabetics and cardiology to fuel API growth. Sturdy growth prospects, visibility on earnings, healthy return ratios and low debt-equity are the key positives. Over a long term horizon of 3-5 years, Laurus has charted out its growth trajectory encompassing all segments & management aspires grow its revenues beyond $1bn in size.



Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation on Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) with a revised PT of Rs. 450.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 12, 2021 08:57 am

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

