Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

Formulations business on a strong footing to grow backed by opportunities in the US while diversification to non ARV areas – anti diabetics and cardiology to fuel API growth. Sturdy growth prospects, visibility on earnings, healthy return ratios and low debt-equity are the key positives. Over a long term horizon of 3-5 years, Laurus has charted out its growth trajectory encompassing all segments & management aspires grow its revenues beyond $1bn in size.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) with a revised PT of Rs. 450.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

