Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

Laurus Lab (LAURUS) delivered operationally in-line performance for 3QFY23, led by healthy traction in CDMO-Synthesis/Non-ARV API segment. There has been some recovery in ARV formulation (FDF) and onco-API business on a sequential basis for the quarter. We cut our earnings estimate by 4%/11%/6.7% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, considering a) moderation of CDMO business for FY24 on a high base of FY23, b) gradual ramp up in Non-ARV FDF, b) operational cost related to expanded facilities. We continue to value LAURUS at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR440. LAURUS is enhancing its capabilities/capacities for the CDMO business from pharma, bio-synthesis, animal health as well as agro-chemicals, which is not only enabling more business from its existing customers but also expanding its customer base. It is also growing its capacity for Non-ARV API and building a product pipeline in the Non-ARV FDF segment. Some of the levers would start contributing meaningfully from FY25 onwards. Accordingly, we expect 18% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. Also, the valuation is attractive at 17x/14x FY24E/FY25E earnings, respectively. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.



We cut our earnings estimate by 4%/11%/6.7% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, considering a) moderation of CDMO business for FY24 on a high base of FY23, b) gradual ramp-up in Non-ARV FDF, c) operational cost related to expanded facilities. We continue to value LAURUS at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR440.

