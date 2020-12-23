Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

Formulations business gaining traction with tender business witnessing sturdy demand traction. Custom synthesis business is also expected to clock double-digit growth over FY2020-FY2023 backed by expanded capacities and increasing commencement of commercial supplies. Further, the company’s foray in the lucrative biologics/biotech space through the acquisition of a majority stake in Richcore Lifesciences would be a key positive as it would create a new revenue stream.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) with a revised PT of Rs. 410.

