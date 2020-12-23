MARKET NEWS

Buy Laurus Labs: target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated December 22, 2020.

December 23, 2020 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


Formulations business gaining traction with tender business witnessing sturdy demand traction. Custom synthesis business is also expected to clock double-digit growth over FY2020-FY2023 backed by expanded capacities and increasing commencement of commercial supplies. Further, the company’s foray in the lucrative biologics/biotech space through the acquisition of a majority stake in Richcore Lifesciences would be a key positive as it would create a new revenue stream.



Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation on Laurus Labs Limited (Laurus) with a revised PT of Rs. 410.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 23, 2020 01:15 pm

