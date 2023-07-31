English
    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 410: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

    Laurus Labs (Laurus) reported lower-than-expected earnings for 1QFY24, primarily due to reduced traction in the formulation segment. Despite the miss, the company remains committed to pursuing new contracts in both CDMO and formulation (FDF) segments. Additionally, the company is actively working on expanding its capacity/capabilities to cater to new orders in the animal health/human health/agro-chem segments. We cut our earnings estimate by 6%/3% for FY24/FY25, factoring a) the adverse impact on the Non-ARV API business, b) gradual pick-up in the formulation business, and c) higher operational cost. We value LAURUS at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR410. We remain positive on LAURUS on the back of a) building blocks across different aspects within the CDMO segment, b) limited scope of price pressure in the ARV segment and c) adding customers/new products in the Non-ARV API/Formulation segment. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    We cut our earnings estimate by 6%/3% for FY24/FY25 factoring a) adverse impact on Non-ARV API business, b) gradual pick-up in the formulation business, and c) higher operational cost. We value LAURUS at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR410.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:55 pm

