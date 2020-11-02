Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs (LAURUS) had a remarkable growth stint to INR2.4b PAT for 2QFY21 from INR150m PAT in 1QFY20. Management remains confident of not only sustaining performance but also bettering it. LAURUS is in the process of building a product pipeline and significantly enhancing manufacturing capacity to cater to future growth. Post a sharp earnings revision in 1QFY21, we further increase our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22 by 30%/37%, factoring in a) a strong order book in the Anti-Retroviral (ARV) segment, b) new launches in the Formulation (FDF)/API segment, c) market share gains in existing products, and d) better operating leverage. We introduce FY23 estimates.

Outlook

We also raise our PE multiple to 18x (from 17x earlier), factoring in increased share for FDF and improved profitability. Accordingly, we revise our TP to INR400 (from INR284 earlier). Reiterate Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.