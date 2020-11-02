172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-laurus-labs-target-of-rs-400-motilal-oswal-6049861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs


Laurus Labs (LAURUS) had a remarkable growth stint to INR2.4b PAT for 2QFY21 from INR150m PAT in 1QFY20. Management remains confident of not only sustaining performance but also bettering it. LAURUS is in the process of building a product pipeline and significantly enhancing manufacturing capacity to cater to future growth. Post a sharp earnings revision in 1QFY21, we further increase our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22 by 30%/37%, factoring in a) a strong order book in the Anti-Retroviral (ARV) segment, b) new launches in the Formulation (FDF)/API segment, c) market share gains in existing products, and d) better operating leverage. We introduce FY23 estimates.


Outlook


We also raise our PE multiple to 18x (from 17x earlier), factoring in increased share for FDF and improved profitability. Accordingly, we revise our TP to INR400 (from INR284 earlier). Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #Laurus Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.