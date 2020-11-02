Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 385: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.
Q2FY2021 was yet another quarter of stellar performance for Laurus Labs (Laurus) with results beating estimates on all parameters. Sales grew 60% yoy while adjusted PAT jumped 331% yoy. The formulations business is witnessing elevated traction, which is expected to sustain going ahead. Also Laurus is expanding its formulations capacities by 80% over FY21&FY22 to support growth. Synthesis and API segments are on track for a double digit growth.
Outlook
Operating leverage, favorable mix to support OPM expansion. Strong growth prospects, visibility on earnings, healthy balance sheet and return ratios are key positives We retain a Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs 385.
