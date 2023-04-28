English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 340 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs

    Laurus Lab (LAURUS) delivered a miss on earnings for 4QFY23, led by a sharp decline in the Synthesis (CDMO) business. The ARV business has been stable QoQ, indicating a decrease in the extent of price erosion in the base portfolio. We cut our earnings estimate by 22%/15% for FY24/FY25 to factor in a) the decline in CDMO business and a gradual pick-up in new contracts, b) slower scale-up in formulation (FDF) business and front loading of opex related to new FDF facility. We value LAURUS at 20x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR340. While a high base of FY23 would lead to 9% YoY earnings decline in FY24, we believe that the company’s financial performance reached its lowest point in 4QFY23, led by low CDMO sales and front loading of opex for expanded FDF facility. Over the past two years, Laurus has invested almost INR19.4b for expanding its manufacturing capacity. The addition of new contracts for both, CDMO as well as FDF is expected to drive sales/profitability prospects 2HFY24 onwards.


    Outlook

    It has corrected 48%/33% over the past 12M/6M and is available at 22x/16x FY24/FY25 EPS of INR13/INR18. Maintain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Laurus Labs - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 10:54 pm