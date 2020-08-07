172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-laurus-labs-target-of-rs-1215-motilal-oswal-5658791.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 1215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1215 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Laurus Labs


Laurus Labs (LAURUS) delivered all-time high quarterly PAT at INR1.7b. It is more than average of annual PAT over FY17-20. The company expects this to be sustainable on the back of diversified portfolio, increased customer base, addition of capacity for API/formulation and supported with better operating leverage. - After a long wait, the efforts towards product development/building manufacturing base are reflected in the phenomenal financial performance. In fact, 1QFY21 redefines the earnings assessment over near to medium term. Aligning with the new guidance, we raise our estimates to 2x our previous estimates for FY21/FY22. Our target PE remains unchanged and target price of INR1,215 at 17x 12M forward earnings factors just the earnings upgrade. Sustainability of growth momentum in FY22 can drive further re-rating. Reiterate Buy.



Outlook


We remain positive on Laurus on the back of superior execution across revenue segments, resulting in expansion of ROE to 27% (from 15% in FY20) and sufficient levers to sustain the earnings momentum over the medium term. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #Laurus Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

