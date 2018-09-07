App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with target of Rs 1,734: Shailendra Kumar

The company's order inflow is up by 36 percent YoY mainly led by domestic infrastructure projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) management plans to double its revenue to Rs 2 lakh crore by FY21 and improve margin from 10 percent to 11.6 percent.

Management also looks committed to improve return ratio. Order inflow is up by 36 percent YoY mainly led by domestic infrastructure projects. Our near term target is Rs 1,734.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 10:42 am

