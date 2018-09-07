Buy Larsen & Toubro with target of Rs 1,734: Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) management plans to double its revenue to Rs 2 lakh crore by FY21 and improve margin from 10 percent to 11.6 percent.

Management also looks committed to improve return ratio. Order inflow is up by 36 percent YoY mainly led by domestic infrastructure projects. Our near term target is Rs 1,734.

