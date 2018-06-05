Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 2050: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) in-line Q4FY18 results vindicates our ‘BUY’ call on the bellwether with our TP of INR2,050 offering 50% upside (peak cycle multiples) from current levels (refer our recent note “Reengineering core: A case for perception change”). That the domestic infra sector is gathering momentum was evident from the 15%/25% YoY growth logged in Q4/FY18 well complemented by reduced net working capital of ~18.5-19.5% (vs. peak levels of 23-25%).

Outlook

Execution pick-up in infra jobs in past 2-3 quarters makes a case for capex recovery, especially on PSU side. Recovery in private sector we believe provides strong growth visibility over next 2-3 years complementing L&T’s RoE/cash flow approach. We see INR110bn free cash potential apart from INR40tn infra opportunity. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.