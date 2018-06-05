App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 2050: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Larsen & Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss's research report on Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) in-line Q4FY18 results vindicates our ‘BUY’ call on the bellwether with our TP of INR2,050 offering 50% upside (peak cycle multiples) from current levels (refer our recent note “Reengineering core: A case for perception change”). That the domestic infra sector is gathering momentum was evident from the 15%/25% YoY growth logged in Q4/FY18 well complemented by reduced net working capital of ~18.5-19.5% (vs. peak levels of 23-25%).

Outlook

Execution pick-up in infra jobs in past 2-3 quarters makes a case for capex recovery, especially on PSU side. Recovery in private sector we believe provides strong growth visibility over next 2-3 years complementing L&T’s RoE/cash flow approach. We see INR110bn free cash potential apart from INR40tn infra opportunity. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.