Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 1700: JM Financial

L&T reported 32% YoY growth in 4QFY18 consolidated PBT at INR 49.2 bn, driven by 11% YoY sales growth and a 130bps expansion in EBITDA margins YoY (+70bps YoY at the ex-services EBITDA level). Ex-services EBITDA margins improved 50bps YoY to 10.5% in FY18. However, higher tax provision due to Rule 14A provisions and timing differences in DDT credit from subsidiaries diluted net profit growth to 5% YoY in 4QFY18. Full-year FY18 net profit grew 22% YoY.

Outlook

Given its healthy OB (2.2x FY18 sales) and accelerated execution expected in FY19, we find L&T to be well-poised to deliver 17% earnings CAGR over FY18-20. We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based TP of INR 1,700.

