you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 1700: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Larsen & Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Larsen & Toubro

L&T reported 32% YoY growth in 4QFY18 consolidated PBT at INR 49.2 bn, driven by 11% YoY sales growth and a 130bps expansion in EBITDA margins YoY (+70bps YoY at the ex-services EBITDA level). Ex-services EBITDA margins improved 50bps YoY to 10.5% in FY18. However, higher tax provision due to Rule 14A provisions and timing differences in DDT credit from subsidiaries diluted net profit growth to 5% YoY in 4QFY18. Full-year FY18 net profit grew 22% YoY.

Outlook

Given its healthy OB (2.2x FY18 sales) and accelerated execution expected in FY19, we find L&T to be well-poised to deliver 17% earnings CAGR over FY18-20. We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based TP of INR 1,700.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations

