App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro Ltd; target of Rs 1515: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Larsen & Toubro Ltd has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1515 in its research report dated February 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Larsen & Toubro Ltd


L&T is an engineering & construction (E&C) conglomerate. Further, it has presence in IT & financial services sectors. Consolidated sales posted a robust 10% YoY growth in Q3FY18 led by solid execution in infrastructure, hydrocarbon and heavy engineering segments. Order inflow surged 37.8% YoY led by domestic order inflows (up 71% YoY) in hydrocarbon and infrastructure segments resulting in 5% YoY growth in order backlog.

Outlook

We project Sales/PAT CAGR of 12.2/17.5% over FY17-20E. Recovery in domestic business, strong order pipeline, sale of non-core assets, focus on improving RoE & working capital and healthy execution of large order backlog will drive the stock going forward. Hence, we upgrade the stock to BUY as we roll forward our valuation to FY20 with a SOTP based TP of Rs. 1,515.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Geojit #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC