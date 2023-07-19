Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology; target of Rs 4760: Motilal Oswal

Buy

L&T Technology (LTTS) posted muted revenue of USD280m in 1QFY24, down 2.9% QoQ CC after adjusting for the SWC acquisition. Organic revenue growth of 0.6% QoQ CC/7.5% YoY CC missed our estimate of 2.4% QoQ due to push-out in the execution of few deals. Despite the revenue miss, LTTS management has reiterated its FY24 revenue growth guidance of 20% YoY (10% YoY organic), highlighting the ramp-up in deals from Jun’23 onward. EBIT margin declined 160bp QoQ due to the impact of the SWC acquisition (70bp on restated base) to 17.2%, in line with our estimate. LTTS has reaffirmed its FY24 EBIT margin guidance of 17%+ and expects to return to its historical margin level by FY26. It announced six USD10m+ deal wins (one USD50m+), which suggests a big jump in deal TCV vs. last quarter.

We lower our FY24 EPS estimate by 3% on account of the 1Q revenue miss, but keep our FY25 EPS estimate intact. We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR 4,760 (premised on 31x FY25E EPS).

