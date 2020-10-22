172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-larsen-and-toubro-technology-target-of-rs-3570-icici-direct-5998181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology: target of Rs 3570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3570 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology


Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers both on the revenues and margins front. Constant currency dollar revenues increased 2.3% QoQ (above our estimate of 1.5% QoQ) while margins increased 279 bps QoQ to 22.9% (above our estimate of 20.5%) mainly led by higher offshoring and increase in utilisation. Digital (41% of revenues) grew 5.8% QoQ, 18.4% YoY. The company has also won a large deal with net new TCV in excess of US$40 million in analytics.


Outlook


Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 3,570 (24x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro Technology #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.