Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology; target of Rs 3500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Broker Research

Sharekhan's research repor on Larsen and Toubro Technology


Q2 numbers beat expectations on all fronts, along with a robust deal pipeline and strong OCF generation; margin improvement remained impressive. Both the digital and core business grew 18.4% and 6.3% y-o-y. Management indicated that Q3FY2021 revenue would surpass revenue seen in Q4FY2020; we believe that the company would comfortably beat guidance given prudent client mining, continued growth in top account and superior execution. Consistency in deal wins, must-have logos and prudent client mining would help company outperform peers over the next few years. We expect LTI’s USD revenue/earnings to clock a CAGR of 15%/18% over FY2020-FY23E.


Outlook


We stick to our Buy rating on L&T Infotech (LTI) with a PT of Rs. 3,500, on expectation of industry-leading growth momentum post COVID-19.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology #Recommendations #Sharekhan

