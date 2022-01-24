MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services: target of Rs 6350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6350 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

Broker Research
January 24, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


EBIT margins improved for the sixth consecutive quarter to 18.6% and beat our estimates; Q3 witnessed strong revenue growth in a soft quarter, new logo additions, record fresher intake and healthy deal bookings. The management maintained its annual USD revenue growth guidance at 19-20% despite a 20.3% y-o-y growth in 9MFY2022 as telecom vertical growth likely to remain muted in Q4. It aspires to maintain EBIT margins of 18% in the coming quarters. LTTS is one of the best plays in the fast-growing ERD space for its multi-industry expertise, deep engineering capabilities, end-to-end offerings and a quality client base. It is on track to achieve its medium-term revenue growth aspirations.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on LTTS with a revised PT of Rs. 6,350, given strong growth runway in ERD, healthy deal wins and higher spends on digital engineering across verticals. LTTS’ net profit is likely to clock 25% CAGR over FY2022-24E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 24, 2022 05:34 pm

