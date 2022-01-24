MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 6130: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6130 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 24, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


LTTS reported a 4.2% QoQ CC growth in 3Q, 100bp below our estimate due to softer Industrial Products (+0.7% QoQ) and Medical Devices (+1.5% QoQ) on a high base of 2QFY22. Operating leverage aided the 20bp QoQ improvement in EBIT margin to 18.6% (In line), despite adding a record 2,135 net employees (+12%), lower utilization (-220bp) and on-site mix (+50bp). It reported an attrition of 17.5% (+100bp QoQ). USD revenue/INR EBIT/INR PAT grew 20%/59%/48% YoY in 9MFY22. The management maintained its 19-20% USD revenue growth guidance. It indicated that it is likely to be tilted towards the upper end. Moreover, this guidance includes a planned scale back in part of the company’s Media sub-vertical, where it will exit a few low margin accounts in 4QFY22. The management said the demand environment remains encouraging and the deal pipeline is healthy. Strong hiring with a record 2,135 net additions (+12% QoQ) provides further visibility on demand. LTTS can surprise on the upside (FY23 EBIT margin guidance of over 18%), given that it will gain from: a) a favorable pyramid, due to higher fresher addition (1,900 in 3QFY22); b) better than industry attrition, which is stabilizing ahead of our expectation; and c) pickup in margin in the Telecom vertical (~9pp gap v/s group margin). We expect LTTS to deliver a further 50bp margin improvement over the next two years from our FY22 estimate of 18.4%.


Outlook


We lower our FY22-24E EPS estimate by 1-2% due to the 3QFY22 miss. We maintain our Buy rating and marginally tweak our TP to INR6,130 per share (43x FY24E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jan 24, 2022 05:36 pm

