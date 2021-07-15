MARKET NEWS

Buy larsen and toubro technology services: target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on larsen and toubro technology services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated July 14, 2021.

July 15, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on larsen and toubro technology services


Q1 numbers strong; EBIT margin beat estimates at 17.3%; four out of five verticals grew by 4-8% q-o-q; deal win TCVs remained strong. LTTS raised its USD revenue growth guidance to 15-17% from 13-15% earlier, ahead of our expectations, led by broad-based growth across verticals, large deal wins, a healthy deal pipeline and higher spend on digital engineering. We expect USD revenue and earnings to clock a CAGR of 17% and 25%, respectively, over FY2021-24E. EBIT margin to sustain in medium-term, aided by revenue growth, operational efficiencies and higher digital revenue.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on L&T Technology Services (LTTS) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400, given its dominant position in the fast-growing ERD space, consistent deal wins and strong demand across segments.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:46 pm

