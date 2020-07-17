App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 1600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


Presence in diversified verticals, strong clientele and steady deal wins point to long runway for growth Recent stock price correction owing to slower revenue growth offers good long-term investment opportunity LTTS deserves a premium valuation given superior technological expertise, industry-leading growth, top quartile return ratios, steady dividend payout and healthy cash conversion ratios.



Outlook


Initiate coverage on LTTS with a Buy and with a price target of Rs. 1600, as company has niche position in high growth verticals.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan

