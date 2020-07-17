Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 1600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services

Presence in diversified verticals, strong clientele and steady deal wins point to long runway for growth Recent stock price correction owing to slower revenue growth offers good long-term investment opportunity LTTS deserves a premium valuation given superior technological expertise, industry-leading growth, top quartile return ratios, steady dividend payout and healthy cash conversion ratios.

Outlook

Initiate coverage on LTTS with a Buy and with a price target of Rs. 1600, as company has niche position in high growth verticals.







