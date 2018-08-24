Buy Larsen and Toubro Tech Services; target of Rs 1583: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Larsen and Toubro Tech Services

Our conversations with the L&T Technology Services’ (LTTS) management indicate ramp-up in the recent deal wins are on track and deal pipeline is healthy. It hasn’t seen any impact so far of the on-going global trade conflicts on the clients’ R&D spend and has been getting billing-rate hikes selectively in contract renewals. This should help offset the margin impact of annual wage revision in 2QFY19; a 2% QTD INR depreciation is an additional lever.

Outlook

We believe our current 21% FY19 USD revenue growth forecast should be achievable and there could be an upside risk to our current FY19/FY20 EPS estimates. Maintain BUY

