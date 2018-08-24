App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Tech Services; target of Rs 1583: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Tech Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1583 in its research report dated August 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Larsen and Toubro Tech Services


Our conversations with the L&T Technology Services’ (LTTS) management indicate ramp-up in the recent deal wins are on track and deal pipeline is healthy. It hasn’t seen any impact so far of the on-going global trade conflicts on the clients’ R&D spend and has been getting billing-rate hikes selectively in contract renewals. This should help offset the margin impact of annual wage revision in 2QFY19; a 2% QTD INR depreciation is an additional lever.


Outlook


We believe our current 21% FY19 USD revenue growth forecast should be achievable and there could be an upside risk to our current FY19/FY20 EPS estimates. Maintain BUY


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Larsen and Toubro Tech Services #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.