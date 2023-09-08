Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 3141: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Larsen and Toubro

As per media reports (Link), L&T is the preferred contractor for USD 3.9bn order for Jafurah Unconventional Gas Field, Saudi Arabia (Source: MEED). Also, till date in FY24, L&T has announced orders worth over INR 750bn. With this significant accretion in orders, L&T could report >20% growth in order inflow in Q2 (excl. services), in our view. Note L&T has highlighted that order prospects have improved QoQ (for the first time on prospects from the Middle East hydrocarbons). However, it has maintained its order inflow growth guidance of 15% YoY for FY24. Given the order inflow including the above mentioned order, we expect L&T to beat its earlier order inflow guidance. Also, we like the renewed focus of L&T to reward minority shareholders with a significant buyback announced in Q1FY24. We believe RoE is likely to improve by 200bps in the medium term. We raise FY25E PAT and also increase target multiple for the standalone business. Upgrade to BUY.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY on strong consecutive order inflow for two quarters (Q1, Q2FY24), which could likely result in beat to order inflow guidance for FY24, a significant buyback to reward shareholders and consequent improvement in RoE. We expect margin improvement in Q4 and FY25E for core business amidst benign RM prices. We upgrade the stock to BUY with SOTP based TP of INR 3,141 (assigning 30x FY25E to EPC business).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen & Toubro - 08 -09 - 2023 - isc