    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 3005: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3005 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    Buy

    Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

    Q1FY24 revenue and net profit recorded stellar growth of 33.6%/46.5% y-o-y, beating the street’s estimates by a wide margin, while OPM missed estimates as infrastructure biz margin fell y-o-y. Order inflow for Q1FY24 was robust at Rs. 65,520 crore (up 57% y-o-y). Order book continues to grow at a swift pace and stands at an all-time high of ~Rs 4.1 lakh crore (2.1xTTM revenue). L&T maintained 12-15% revenue and 10-12% order intake growth guidance for FY24. Core business OPM is expected to be at ~9% (up 40/50bps y-o-y). Working capital/sales to be at 16-18%. Special dividend of Rs. 6 per share and share buyback at Rs. 3,000 per share comprising ~2.4% of total equity is sentimentally positive.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 3,005, factoring in strong execution, margin tailwinds in the near to medium term and upward revision in valuation of its subsidiaries.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

