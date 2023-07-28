Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 3005: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q1FY24 revenue and net profit recorded stellar growth of 33.6%/46.5% y-o-y, beating the street’s estimates by a wide margin, while OPM missed estimates as infrastructure biz margin fell y-o-y. Order inflow for Q1FY24 was robust at Rs. 65,520 crore (up 57% y-o-y). Order book continues to grow at a swift pace and stands at an all-time high of ~Rs 4.1 lakh crore (2.1xTTM revenue). L&T maintained 12-15% revenue and 10-12% order intake growth guidance for FY24. Core business OPM is expected to be at ~9% (up 40/50bps y-o-y). Working capital/sales to be at 16-18%. Special dividend of Rs. 6 per share and share buyback at Rs. 3,000 per share comprising ~2.4% of total equity is sentimentally positive.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 3,005, factoring in strong execution, margin tailwinds in the near to medium term and upward revision in valuation of its subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen & Toubro - 26 -07 - 2023 - khan