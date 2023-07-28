Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 3002: HDFC Securities

buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (LT) reported yet another strong quarter, beating our estimates on all fronts, led by robust execution owing to a strong opening order book. EBITDA margin came in at 10.2% (-87/-155bps YoY/QoQ; vs. our estimate of 11.3%), impacted by the Covid-era legacy projects nearing completion (Q3FY24 should complete), partly offset by lower employee expenses and better overhead absorption. The Hyderabad metro saw ridership improving to 422k per day from 408k per day in Q4FY23. The consolidated net D/E stood at 0.58x as of Jun’23 vs. 0.62x as of Mar’23. The Q1FY24 NWC to TTM sales ratio (ex-off financial services business) stands at 17%. Given: (1) the record-high order book (OB) of INR 4.1tn; (2) bottoming out of infra margins; (3) improvement in subsidiary performance; and (4) higher public capex towards a green economy, we continue with our standalone P/E multiple of 24x.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY on the stock with an increased TP of INR 3,002/sh (Jun-25 EPS rolled over).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen & Toubro - 26 -07 - 2023 - hdfc