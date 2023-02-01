English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2795: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2795 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro

    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company, with interest in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments • Infrastructure segment contributes ~45% to consolidated revenue followed by services (~30%).


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the sto.ck. We value L&T at Rs 2795 on an SoTP basis.