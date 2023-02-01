Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2455: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q3FY2023 numbers were a mixed bag, where in OPM and net profit missed ours and street estimates largely due to increased staff cost and LTIMindtree merger-related cost. L&T aims to exceed order intake guidance of 15% y-o-y for FY2023E, while is well poised to achieve revenue growth of 15%. OPM guidance for core business has been revised downwards by 30-50 bps. Working capital may improve to 19-20% of sales for FY2023E. Order inflows recorded a growth of 21% y-o-y at Rs. 60,710 crore comprising of 25% of the international orders, while order prospects for Q4FY202 stands at Rs 4.87 trillion. Order book stands strong at ~Rs 3.9 lakh crore (2.2xTTM revenue).



Outlook

Pick-up in infrastructure spendings by the government as well as private capex pick-up bodes well for growth. Apart from oil & gas, GCC region’s spend on metals, renewable energy and infrastructure would drive the international order intake. We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 2,455, factoring in execution and order intake tailwinds and revision in valuation of its subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More