Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2432: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (LT) delivered a stable Q3FY23, with revenue/EBITDA/APAT beating our estimates by 4.2/0/4.8% respectively. Tendering during the quarter was strong with the award-to-tender ratio at 56% (vs. 57/34% in Q3FY22/Q2FY23). EBITDA margin, at 10.9% (-52/53bps YoY/QoQ), was impacted on account of merger integration costs in LTI Mindtree and higher staff costs in the services portfolio. The Hyderabad metro saw ridership improving to 394k per day from 355k in Q2FY23. As of Dec’22, LT received INR 1bn in the form of state government assistance from the Telangana government with another INR 9bn expected in Q4FY23.



Outlook

Given: (1) the record-high order book (OB) of INR 3.9tn; (2) bottoming out of infra margins; and (2) the improving health of the Hyderabad metro project, we maintain BUY with an increased TP to INR 2,432/sh (22x core Dec-24 EPS).

