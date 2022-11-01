Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2390: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q2FY2023 numbers exceeded our expectations on both sales and profitability fronts with a marginal miss on OPM. It maintained order intake/revenue growth guidance of 12-15% for FY23E (strong bias towards higher range of 15%), OPM in projects business to be at 9.5% and working capital to be ~20% of sales for FY23E. Order inflows recorded a growth of 23% y-o-y at Rs 51,914 crore including international orders of Rs 17,341 crore (33% of total inflows), while order prospects for H2FY2023 stand at Rs 6.3 trillion with increasing proportion of private orders. Order book stands strong at ~Rs 3.7 lakh crore (2.2xTTM revenue). Pick-up in infrastructure spends by the government, expansion of PLI schemes as well as private capex pick up bodes well for growth. Apart from oil & gas, GCC region’s increasing spend on metals, renewable energy and infrastructure would drive the international order intake.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 2,390, factoring in execution tailwinds in the core business and upward revision in valuation of key IT & TS and finance subsidiaries.

Larsen & Toubro - 01-11-2022