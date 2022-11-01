 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2390: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2390 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q2FY2023 numbers exceeded our expectations on both sales and profitability fronts with a marginal miss on OPM. It maintained order intake/revenue growth guidance of 12-15% for FY23E (strong bias towards higher range of 15%), OPM in projects business to be at 9.5% and working capital to be ~20% of sales for FY23E. Order inflows recorded a growth of 23% y-o-y at Rs 51,914 crore including international orders of Rs 17,341 crore (33% of total inflows), while order prospects for H2FY2023 stand at Rs 6.3 trillion with increasing proportion of private orders. Order book stands strong at ~Rs 3.7 lakh crore (2.2xTTM revenue). Pick-up in infrastructure spends by the government, expansion of PLI schemes as well as private capex pick up bodes well for growth. Apart from oil & gas, GCC region’s increasing spend on metals, renewable energy and infrastructure would drive the international order intake.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 2,390, factoring in execution tailwinds in the core business and upward revision in valuation of key IT & TS and finance subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen & Toubro - 01-11-2022 - khan

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:46 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.