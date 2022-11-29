Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2390: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T is the best proxy for domestic capex given its market leadership in the engineering and construction industry, diversified revenue stream and strengthening balance sheet. Order inflows for H2FY2023 has been robust at Rs. 93,700 crore (including international orders of Rs. 35,600 crore - 38% of total inflows), while order prospects for H2FY2023 stand at Rs. 6.3 trillion with increasing proportion of private orders. A pick-up in infrastructure spends by the government, PLI schemes, uptick in private capex and traction in GCC region would drive long-term growth. Further, green hydrogen, data centers and e-commerce present strong growth opportunities.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,390 given revenue and margin tailwinds in the core business and healthy prospects of its key IT & TS and finance subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen and Toubro - 29 -11-2022 - khan