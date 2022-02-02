MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2382: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2382 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro


    Larsen & Toubro (LT) reported mixed quarterly performance where revenue and EBITDA margins were inline, while there was a miss on PAT due to lower other income and higher tax rate. EBITDA margin declined 57bps YoY to 11.5%, of which commodity inflation impact was ~30-50bps. Order inflow (OI) came in at Rs504bn (down 31% YoY; Q3FY21 had one large order for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail), driven by order win in Hydrocarbon, Metros, Rural Water Supply, Minerals and Metal, Health Infrastructure and Power T&D. Order book (OB) stands strong at Rs3.4trn. Tender pipeline for Q4 is up 48% YoY at Rs 3.92trn largely from infra (Rs 3.15trn) and Hydrocarbon (Rs 522bn). During the quarter L&T, refinanced Hyderabad metro bank loan with NCD and CP and is in talk with government of Telangana for financial assistant, additionally it will be looking for equity partner to reduce the debt. Management maintained its revenue and order inflow guidance of low-to-mid teen growth for FY22, though it is cautious on order finalization.


    Outlook


    We believe that L&T is well-placed to benefit from pickup in economic activity and private capex given its financial, technical & managerial capability for sustaining and gaining market share. We have cut our earnings estimate by 4% for FY22 factoring in lower margins and other income, while kept it unchanged for FY23/24. At CMP, the stock is currently trading at 28.5x/24.1x/22.4x FY22E/23E/24E. We roll over our TP to FY24E with ‘Buy’ rating and revise TP to Rs2,382 (Rs2,201 earlier).


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:00 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,981.85, down Rs 9.30, or 0.47 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,006.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,970.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 82,414 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 87,148 shares, a decrease of -5.43 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.31 percent or Rs 82.30 at Rs 1,991.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,078.20 and 52-week low Rs 1,306.40 on 18 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 4.64 percent below its 52-week high and 51.7 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 278,443.16 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.