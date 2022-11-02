English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2355: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2355 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 02, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro


    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company, with interest in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments • Infrastructure segment contributes ~45% to consolidated revenue followed by services (~30%).



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value L&T at Rs 2355 on an SoTP basis.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Larsen & Toubro - 02-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:22 pm