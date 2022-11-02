Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2355: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company, with interest in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments • Infrastructure segment contributes ~45% to consolidated revenue followed by services (~30%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value L&T at Rs 2355 on an SoTP basis.

Larsen & Toubro - 02-11-2022 - icici