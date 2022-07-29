Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company with interest in EPC projects, Hi-tech manufacturing and services. It primarily operates in Infrastructure, Heavy Engineering, Defence engineering, Power, Hydrocarbon, Services business segments. Infrastructure segment contributes ~45% to consolidated revenue followed services (~30%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value L&T at Rs 2175 on SoTP basis.

