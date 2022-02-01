Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2165: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Adjusted PAT declined by 9% YoY to INR20.5b and was in line with our estimate (base year benefitted from bulky Real Estate sales). The company maintained its order inflow/revenue/core margin guidance, though it did highlight some risk of a spillover of order inflows from 4QFY22 into FY23. Adjusted for the HSR order won last year, core E&C order inflows grew 26% YoY to INR380b, with a two-year CAGR of 13%. On the execution front, core E&C domestic revenue grew 13% YoY (two-year at 6%), while international E&C revenue was flat. On the margin front, L&T has done a commendable job, despite commodity price headwinds, with core E&C (excluding Others, to adjust for the bulky Realty business) margin expanding 30bp YoY. We largely maintain our earnings estimate, but cut our TP to INR2,165/share (INR2,295 earlier) to account for mark-to-market (MTM) of listed subsidiaries’ CMP (LTI/LTTS/MTCL has corrected by ~20% each in CY22 YTD).

Outlook

After adjusting for the subsidiaries’ valuation (~INR950/share), the core E&C business trades at an FY23E/FY24E P/E multiple of 17.3x/15.6x v/s its historical one-year forward average P/E multiple of 22x. L&T remains the best play on the capex cycle in India. We maintain our Buy rating.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,991.15, up Rs 82.30, or 4.31 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,999.55 and an intraday low of Rs 1,917.55.

It was trading with volumes of 142,615 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 87,148 shares, an increase of 63.65 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.53 percent or Rs 10.05 at Rs 1,908.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,078.20 and 52-week low Rs 1,306.40 on 18 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.19 percent below its 52-week high and 52.42 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 279,749.78 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More