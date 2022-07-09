Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2087: LKP Research

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LKP Research's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) remains the key beneficiary to tap the opportunities both from the public and private sector in the areas of power (renewable and T&D), transportation (roads, railways, and metro projects) and defence (mainly towards indigenization). The company had a fairly good performance in FY22 growing its orders by 10%, revenues by 15% and profitability by 10% under an excruciatingly tough situation due to covid, the Russia-Ukraine conflict war situation and huge commodity price increases. Company’s constant focus on divestment of non-core assets with earlier sale of E&A business and eyeing core assets like a) road SPVs by FY23 b) Nabha power potentially by FY24 to further improve its RoE. Although Hyderabad Metro has faced challenges during the Pandemic but expected to see improvements and overall for Metro, the prospects of improved ridership, phased transit oriented development (TOD) monetization program, the confirmed Telangana government assistance with soft loan and the recently concluded debt refinancing, performance parameters for Metro should look up in FY23.



Outlook

We estimate the topline/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 13%/17%/23% respectively in the period between FY22-24E. We belive, risk-reward is favorable for L&T (trading at 18.3x FY24E core EPS) and Recommend ‘BUY’ with an SoTP based price target of ₹2,087. L&T remains the best proxy for domestic capex and the key beneficiary to tap the opportunities both from the public and private sector.

More Info

At 17:30 Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,687.40, up Rs 76.10, or 4.72 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,702.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,618.00.

It was trading with volumes of 245,520 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 114,091 shares, an increase of 115.20 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.52 percent or Rs 54.75 at Rs 1,611.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,078.20 and 52-week low Rs 1,456.80 on 18 January, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.8 percent below its 52-week high and 15.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 237,104.20 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LARSEN & TOUBRO - 090722 - lkp