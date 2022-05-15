Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2075: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro
L&T reported decent set of numbers led by pick-up in execution in its core infra segment, owing to improved work force availability and supply chain issues normalizing. Segment such as Infrastructure (up 14% YoY), Power (up 22% YoY) and IT&TS (up 29% YoY) reported strong revenue growth. Order Book stands at all-time high of Rs3.6trn (2.3x TTM revenues) providing a strong revenue visibility for next 2-3 years. Management indicated that order pipeline stands healthy at ~Rs8.6trn with good traction witnessed in sectors such as Metros/RRTS/HSR, Roads and Expressways, Water, Renewables and Power T&D. On global front, with pickup in economic activity in GCC and African region management is witnessing good traction in order inflows. We believe that L&T is well‐ placed to emerge stronger given its financial, technical & managerial capability for sustaining and gaining market share. At CMP, the stock is currently trading at 20.0x/16.4x FY23E/24E earnings.
Outlook
Given strong business model, robust bid pipeline, diversified order book and healthy balance sheet we maintain our BUY rating with a revised SOTP‐based TP of Rs2,075.
