    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2075: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2075 in its research report date May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro


    L&T reported decent set of numbers led by pick-up in execution in its core infra segment, owing to improved work force availability and supply chain issues normalizing. Segment such as Infrastructure (up 14% YoY), Power (up 22% YoY) and IT&TS (up 29% YoY) reported strong revenue growth. Order Book stands at all-time high of Rs3.6trn (2.3x TTM revenues) providing a strong revenue visibility for next 2-3 years. Management indicated that order pipeline stands healthy at ~Rs8.6trn with good traction witnessed in sectors such as Metros/RRTS/HSR, Roads and Expressways, Water, Renewables and Power T&D. On global front, with pickup in economic activity in GCC and African region management is witnessing good traction in order inflows. We believe that L&T is well‐ placed to emerge stronger given its financial, technical & managerial capability for sustaining and gaining market share. At CMP, the stock is currently trading at 20.0x/16.4x FY23E/24E earnings.



    Outlook


    Given strong business model, robust bid pipeline, diversified order book and healthy balance sheet we maintain our BUY rating with a revised SOTP‐based TP of Rs2,075.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #recommendation #Yes Securities
    first published: May 15, 2022 07:28 pm
