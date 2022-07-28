Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2075: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q1FY2023 numbers were broadly in line with our expectations. Order inflows improved significantly by 57% y-o-y led by strong intake across verticals including international orders (43% of total inflows), while order prospects for FY2023 stand at Rs 7.6 trillion. Maintained order intake and revenue growth guidance of 12-15% for FY23E, OPM in projects business to be at 9.5% and the company expects to bring down working capital to ~20% of sales for FY23E. Pick-up in infrastructure spend by the government and incentivizing domestic manufacturing bodes well for growth. Further, private capex likely to pick up in H2FY23. Middle East region’s hydrocarbon and infrastructure capex spends too have increased due to a rise in crude oil prices.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 2,075, factoring in increase in valuation multiple for the core business given robust order book of Rs 3.6 lakh crore (2.2xTTM revenue) and a promising long-term outlook.

