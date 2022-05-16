Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1972: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T’s Q4 reflects its robust order inflows (excl. services: 58% y/y) and strong infrastructure division’s revenue growth (~13% y/y), though inflation curbed overall margins (the EBITDA margin contracted 95bps y/y). Order finalization domestically has been delayed with the tender-to-award ratio down to 51% in FY22 (70% in FY21). Despite this, domestic orders were up 28.6% y/y, on the low base, while international order inflow growth was a strong 77% y/y. The company has laid down a strategic plan for FY21-26, where initiatives, investments and focus would help to 11-13% CAGRs in domestic revenue and order inflows. FY23 order prospects are a strong Rs8.53trn.

Outlook

We expect a sustained double-digit growth momentum, focus on cash-flow generation and execution, and reduced exposure to non-core assets. In the near term, however, the inflationary situation would squeeze margins. We maintain a Buy, with a lower TP of Rs1,972 (a sum-of-parts valuation on FY24e).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More