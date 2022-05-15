Buy Larsen and Toubro: target of Rs 1970: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q4FY2022 numbers marginally lagged expectations. Order inflows improved significantly by 46% y-o-y led by renewed traction in international markets, while order prospects for FY2023 remain healthy. Order intake growth guidance of 12-15% for FY23E, OPM in projects business to be at 9.5% and working capital to be 20-22% of sales for FY23E. Government focus on investment revival and return of private capex bodes well for growth. Further, enhanced GCC capex after a recovery in oil prices and growing opportunities in Africa would support medium to long-term growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 1,970, factoring downward revision in valuation of key IT & TS and finance subsidiaries and reduction in valuation multiple for the core business.

