Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1960: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro

LT reported a PAT of Rs17bn for Q1FY23, slightly below Street estimates on the back of lower EBITDA margins in the Infrastructure segment (6.5% vs. 7.1% in Q1FY22), largely due to higher commodity prices. Revenue was up 22% to Rs359bn, driven by 36%/30% growth in Infrastructure/IT segments. Order inflow (ex-services) stood at Rs280bn - up 85% YoY, though it was still marginally below the Q1FY20 level. Order prospects currently stand at Rs7.6tn and LT is hopeful of achieving its guidance of 12-15% growth as it has been selective in bidding. The order book at the end of the quarter stood at Rs3.6tn, with Infrastructure/Energy/Hi-Tech manufacturing segments contributing 73%/18%/5%.



Outlook

We maintain Buy with a Mar’24E TP of Rs1,960. LT’s core business currently trades at ~18x FY24E EPS. In a bid to improve profitability, LT is looking to exit its non-core assets such as IDPL and Nabha Power and also to cut stake in the Hyderabad metro.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen & Toubro - 270722 - emkay