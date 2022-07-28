Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1960: Emkay Global Financial

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro

LT reported a PAT of Rs17bn for Q1FY23, slightly below Street estimates on the back of lower EBITDA margins in the Infrastructure segment (6.5% vs. 7.1% in Q1FY22), largely due to higher commodity prices. Revenue was up 22% to Rs359bn, driven by 36%/30% growth in Infrastructure/IT segments. Order inflow (ex-services) stood at Rs280bn - up 85% YoY, though it was still marginally below the Q1FY20 level. Order prospects currently stand at Rs7.6tn and LT is hopeful of achieving its guidance of 12-15% growth as it has been selective in bidding. The order book at the end of the quarter stood at Rs3.6tn, with Infrastructure/Energy/Hi-Tech manufacturing segments contributing 73%/18%/5%.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with a Mar’24E TP of Rs1,960. LT’s core business currently trades at ~18x FY24E EPS. In a bid to improve profitability, LT is looking to exit its non-core assets such as IDPL and Nabha Power and also to cut stake in the Hyderabad metro.

Larsen & Toubro - 270722 - emkay