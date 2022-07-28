English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1960: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1960 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro


    LT reported a PAT of Rs17bn for Q1FY23, slightly below Street estimates on the back of lower EBITDA margins in the Infrastructure segment (6.5% vs. 7.1% in Q1FY22), largely due to higher commodity prices. Revenue was up 22% to Rs359bn, driven by 36%/30% growth in Infrastructure/IT segments. Order inflow (ex-services) stood at Rs280bn - up 85% YoY, though it was still marginally below the Q1FY20 level. Order prospects currently stand at Rs7.6tn and LT is hopeful of achieving its guidance of 12-15% growth as it has been selective in bidding. The order book at the end of the quarter stood at Rs3.6tn, with Infrastructure/Energy/Hi-Tech manufacturing segments contributing 73%/18%/5%.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a Mar’24E TP of Rs1,960. LT’s core business currently trades at ~18x FY24E EPS. In a bid to improve profitability, LT is looking to exit its non-core assets such as IDPL and Nabha Power and also to cut stake in the Hyderabad metro.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:16 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.