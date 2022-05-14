 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1930: ICICI Direct

May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1930 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company with interest in EPC projects, Hi-tech manufacturing and services. It primarily operates in Infrastructure, Heavy Engineering, Defence engineering, Power, Hydrocarbon, Services business segments. Infrastructure segment contributes ~45% to consolidated revenue followed services (~30%).

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value L&T at Rs 1930 on SoTP basis.

